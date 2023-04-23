The “Wasath Siriya 2023” New Year festival held in a grand manner with the participation of a large number of people from home and abroad

“Wasath Siriya – 2023” Sinhala and Tamil New Year Festival, was held yesterday (22) at the Shangri-La Green premises in Colombo in a grand manner with the participation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Irushi Kavya from Kotikawatta was anointed as the “Princess of Wasath Siriya 2023”, while Tharuka Rashmini from Moratuwa won second place, and third place went to Subhashini Pushpamala from Kurunegala, Galgamuwa.

Subodha Dhanushkai from Moratuwa was anointed as the “Prince of Wasath Siriya 2023”. The second place went to Vihaga Vikasita, and the third place went to D. Avishka Niwarthana, who came from Kirindiwela.

Rs. 150,000 rupees each in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs. 100,000 were awarded to the prince and princess “Wasath Siriya 2023”. Cash prizes of Rs.100,000 each and Rs. 50,000 for third place were also awarded. Consolation prizes and certificates were also given to the finalists

H.D.S.D. Gunasekara won the first place in Marathon Open (Men) and received Rs.75,000, while M. Sivarajan won the second place received Rs. 50,000 and third place winner K. Shanmugeswaran received Rs. 30,000. Rs. 10,000 rupees were awarded to the winners from fourth to tenth place.

In Marathon Open (Women) the first place was won by MBS. Madhumali Perera and received Rs. 50,000 in cash, and the second place winner H.M.M. Herath received Rs. 30,000 and K.G.L.M.A. Kumari received Rs. 20,000 for the third place. Rs. 7,500 each was awarded from fourth place to tenth place.

Avishka Madonsa won the first place in Standard Cycling (Men) and was awarded a cash prize of Rs.100,000. Second place winner S.A.S. Dimantha received Rs. 75,000 and Gihan Pushpakumara received Rs. 50,000 for the third place.

A.M.D. Dilrukshi won first place in Standard Cycling (Women) and received Rs. 50,000 and the second place winner was P.A.S. Priyadarshin received Rs. 40,000 Rs. 30,000 to third place winner Madumali Fernando.

The Prime Minister’s Security Division won the first place in the state category of tug-of-war (men) and received a cash prize of Rs.30,000. The Presidential Security Division which won the second place was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) won the first place in the state category of tug-of-war (women). The team was awarded Rs.30,000 and the second place winner , Presidential Secretariat, awarded Rs.20,000.

The Sri Lanka Army A team won the first place in the open category of tug-of-war (men), received Rs 80,000 in cash. The second place was won Alapitiwala Lions and received a cash prize of Rs.60,000.

Sri Lanka Army team who won the first place in the open category of tug-of-war (women) received Rs. 80,000 while Prime Minister’s Security Division, which won the second place, received Rs. 60,000 in cash.

Many competitions were held under the three categories, namely public sector, open sector, and guest sector. A large number of people from ministries and government institutions, and their friends and families island-wide participated in it.

Diplomats, their family members, and the staff representing the countries of America, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Palestine, Bangladesh, Cuba, Myanmar, Thailand, Kuwait, South Korea, and Vietnam were also present. A special feature was that many competitions were organized for foreign tourists visiting the country.

A model of an environment with an ancient village house was also recreated here, showing the beautiful relationship between the village and the village house in past village society and displaying the form of a village house, including sweets, clothes, Sinhala New Year rituals, and many village games and exhibition elements. The ground was also colorful, with a Ferris wheel, a bamboo shoot display, a bazaar, and a traditional medicine house.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the site of the New Year’s Festival this afternoon and had a friendly conversation with the people present.

Also, the president visited the village house and the hospital, observed them, and had a friendly conversation with the foreigners who were there to enjoy the wonder.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented prizes to the diplomats, tourists, and young people who won the competitions and also attended several competitions, including the tug-of-war competition.

The year’s princesses were anointed by President Senior Adviser Mrs. Kshenuka Senewiratne and former Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake. The senior officials of the President’s Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD), and the sponsors of this event presented prizes and certificates to the Wasath Siriya 2023 princes and princesses. Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President’s Secretary; and the heads and representatives of the sponsoring institutions joined the prize giving to the winners of the games such as the standard bicycle race, tug-of-war, and marathon.

Meanwhile, Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe also joined to watch the New Year celebration yesterday morning, while Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers, Ministry Secretaries, and other government officials participated at this New Year celebration site from time to time and joined the activities.

The “Wasath Siriya 2023” musical concert commenced at 7 p.m. at the venue with the island’s popular music group Midlane along with popular singers Rukantha Gunathilaka, Sanuka Wickramasinghe, Windy Gunathilaka, Tashni Perera, Dulmina Perera, Hijas Tallish, Ashanya Premadasa, and others from the island. Popular singers were also present. A large number of people gathered at the Shangri-La Green premises to watch the “Wasath Syria 2023” concert.

Under the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, and the President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, organized the New Year’s celebration by involving the Ministries and government institutions.