Government to make Sri Lanka an air, sea hub in the region – President Wickremesinghe

Addressing the 30 year development plan of the Colombo North Port workshop, on Friday (21) in Colombo, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that the government’s intention is to make Sri Lanka an air and sea hub in the region. The country has to focus on its future in the next 25 years on how to make Sri Lanka a developed country, he added.

The President also stressed that the attention should be drawn to the development in India, Pakistan, Iran, and the entire Makran coast, in assessing the role that Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe also highlighted the adjustments to be taken in making Sri Lanka the hub of the Indian Ocean when the whole logistics and transportation in the region changes with the Chinese involvement in the East to West Railways in the African nation.

The President also revealed that by 2050, India will be the most populous country in the world from 1.4 billion increasing to 1.7 billion people. The industrialization of India is on a fast track, especially in some areas such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and especially Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the importance of probing the development in India to find the connectivity that’s going to take place between India and Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe pointed out the opportunities that Sri Lanka would receive.

Following is the full speech made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the 30 Year Development plan of the North Port of Colombo workshop on Friday (21) at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).

I must first commend the Minister and the Sri Lanka Port Authority for the work they have done. This ministry is now called the Ministry of Shipping and Aviation. Some people have asked me why don’t we split it and have two Ministries, one for shipping and one for aviation. I said no, our intention is to make Sri Lanka an air and sea hub. So we will have one Ministry of Shipping and Aviation. So we’ve got to think differently and I think the Minister is the best person to be in charge.

Sri Lanka has to think of the future, what we will do in the next 25 years, how we are going ahead to make this a developed country. We have to look at the developments in India, in Pakistan, in Iran, and total Makran coast, in assessing the role that Sri Lanka has to play as an important hub.

So in addition to Colombo, we have the Galle Port, which has great potential for tourism, the Hambantota Port and the Trincomalee Port. With the Trincomalee Port, we are discussing with India on the development of the Trincomalee Port on the basis that in the next 25 years there will be vast development in the Bay of Bengal, both on the Indian side, the Bangladeshi side, Malaysia and even Myanmar.

So we have to look at the Trincomalee Port and also its capacity to be a point for cruise tourism in the Bay of Bengal. Hambantota at the moment we have the port functioning not at its full capacity, but the development in Hambantota in the next 10 – 15 years, where about 4000 acres will be set aside just for manufacturing not taking into account the development of agriculture and fisheries. This will mean and the fact that there’s going to be at least one refinery indicative that the activities there will increase.

We have the airports which we are developing. Katunayake airport, which has to be further developed, Mattala airport, which has to be commercially viable. Then with those two airports, we’ve just opened up Palali and development of Hingurakgoda as the main domestic airport for the Eastern region and the North Central Province.

So within this it’s a role that the North port has to play. We have to think now of what the development should be. The SLPA and the consultants have given us a report on the feasibility of the north port. We have to remember one thing only that what is going to take place in India, what’s the development in Pakistan and what’s the development going to be in Iran.

Those three will decide the capacity, the number of TUs that we can have, the number of containers, the units we have would depend on that. As it is now, people have a very bright forecast for India, and that’s possible if it can be achieved.

By 2050, India will be the most populous country in the world from 1.4 billion it will be up to 1.7 billion people. The industrialization of India is happening fast, especially in some areas. You find Gujarat, Maharashtra and other one in the Southern India, especially in Tamil Nadu.