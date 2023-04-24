'Navy Cup Sailing Regatta - 2023' concludes on successful note in Colombo

The Sri Lanka Navy successfully hosted the 'Navy Cup Sailing Regatta - 2023' off Galle Face on 22nd and 23rd April 2023. The event was graced by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, as the Chief Guest.

The event featured races in Optimist Class, ILCA 4 Class, ILCA 6 Class, ILCA 7 Class, Wind Surfing, Enterprise Class and GP 14 Class and the Yachting Association of Sri Lanka (YASL) assisted the successful conduct of the events. The Sailing Regatta drew 73 sailors (male and female) with 48 sailing boats from sailing clubs and schools across Sri Lanka such as, Sri Lanka Navy Sailing Club, Royal College Colombo, S. Thomas' College, Ladies College, Methodist College, Bentota Wind Surfing Club, Ceylon Motor Yacht Club, Future Fibres, Royal Colombo Yacht Club and Ruhunu Sailing. Meanwhile, the Chief Guest at the ceremony presented the awards to the winners of the competition amidst great applause and excitement.

The sailors battled it out in challenging weather conditions, with strong winds and choppy waters testing their skills and determination. In ILCA 6 Class, Petty Officer PDDS Rajapaksha won the gold medal and Leading Seaman KC De Silva won the bronze medal.

Meanwhile in ILCA 7 Class, Leading Seaman JS Senavirathna, Leading Infantryman UD Rajapaksha and Chief Petty Officer KGCUS Bandara won the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

In addition, Leading Seaman KPP Gunawardana and Petty Officer WAS Weerathunga won the gold and bronze medals in Wind Surfing.

Further, Leading Seaman AMTP Aththanayake and Leading Seaman KSK De Silva (gold), Leading Infantryman JHMPI Jayapadma and Able Seaman JSIK Senatath (silver) and Chief Petty Officer JHTC Appuhami and Leading Seaman KVN Kithsiri (bronze) won all major honours in Enterprise event.

In the same vein, Fleet Chief Petty Officer JMPL Jayasooriya and Leading Seaman ASK De Soyza (gold medal), Leading Seaman SPPN Kumara and Able Seaman LACM Gunathilaka (silver medal) and Leading Seaman WADR Kumara and Leading Mechanical Engineering JPS De Silva (bronze medal) won all three places in GP 14 event.

Also, Chief Petty Officer KGCUS Bandara, Leading Seaman JS Senavirathne and Leading Infantryman UD Rajapaksha won the gold, silver and bronze medals in Single Handed Open Championship (All Laser Classes) respectively.

In Double Handed Open Championship (Enterprise Class), Fleet Chief Petty Officer JMPL Jayasooriya and Leading Seaman ASK De Soyza (gold), Leading Infantryman JHMPI Jayapadma and Able Seaman JSIK Senavirathna (silver) and Leading Seaman AMJP Aththanayake and Leading Seaman KSK De Silva won top 03 slots. Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Navy Sailing Club clinched the Admiral Clancy Fernando Memorial Trophy, emerging as overall champions.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera commended the participants for their dedication and passion for sailing. Adding further, he went on to say that the Sailing Regatta is hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy in memory of late Admiral Clancy Fernando who is famously known as a great leader with a passion for sports.

Commander of the Navy also reiterated that sailing is a sport that teaches good lessons as how to overcome challenges in life. It is also an adventure sport which helps take up challenges not only in the game of sailing but also in the career, he further added.

The beloved wife of late Admiral Clancy Fernando, Mrs Monika Fernando, former Navy Commanders, Director Generals, senior officers, officers from the Sri Lanka Navy Sailing Club, sailors and family members of the contestants were also present on this occasion.