The Adjournment Debate related to the sunken X – Press Pearl Ship Disaster on the 10 th and the 11 th - Committee on Parliamentary Business decides.

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Committee on Parliamentary Business decided that instead of the debate on the second reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Bill, which was scheduled to be debated next Thursday (11), the debate on the Adjournment Debate related to the sunken X – Press Pearl Ship Disaster will be held for the second day.

This was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (9) under the Chairmanship of Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker.

Accordingly, the Adjournment Debate brought in by the Opposition will be held on the 10 th and the 11 th from 9.30 am. To 6.00 pm.

Furthermore, the debate on the “Aswasuma” Welfare Benefit Payment Scheme under the Welfare Benefits Act published under the Gazette Notification 2328/13 to be held on Friday (12) from 9.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. the Secretary General said.