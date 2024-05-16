May 16, 2024
    President Will Depart on 18th to Attend 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia

    President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has confirmed his participation in the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting, to be held from May 18th to 20th, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia.

    This significant gathering, themed “Water for Shared Prosperity,” will convene global leaders to address pressing issues related to water management and sustainability.

    President Wickremesinghe will leave for Indonesia on the 18th, following an invitation from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, underscoring Sri Lanka’s commitment to international cooperation on water-related challenges. Scheduled to deliver a keynote address on May 20th, President Wickremesinghe will articulate Sri Lanka’s perspective on achieving equitable access to water resources for all.

    During the forum, President Wickremesinghe is expected to engage in bilateral discussions, including a meeting with President Widodo, to explore avenues for collaborative action in water resource management. His delegation, comprising senior officials from the Presidential Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reflects Sri Lanka’s comprehensive approach to addressing global water issues.

    President Wickremesinghe’s participation underscores Sri Lanka’s proactive role in advancing sustainable solutions to ensure water security, not only domestically but also on the global stage.

