June 15, 2023
    June 15, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 15 June 2023

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

    Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

