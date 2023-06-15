Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.