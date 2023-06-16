June 16, 2023
    Kevin Deveaux, international expert in parliamentary development, meets the Speaker

    Mr. Kevin Deveaux, a former Member of Parliament of Canada and an international expert on parliamentary development, met with the Speaker, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on June 14 at the Parliament premises.

    Ms. Azusa Kubota, the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Sri Lanka, also attended this meeting. Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapaksa, Deputy Chair of committees Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadhira, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Hansa Abeyratne and Policy Expert and Head of Governance,UNDP Ms. Chandrika Karunaratne and Speaker's Foreign Affairs Coordinating Secretary Dr. Chamira Yapa Abeywardene were present on this occasion.

