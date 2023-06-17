Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern and Eastern provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern province and in Trincomalee district during the evening or night.

Showers may occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.