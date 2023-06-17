June 17, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern and Eastern provinces

    June 17, 2023
    Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern and Eastern provinces

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 17 June 2023

    Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    A few showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern province and in Trincomalee district during the evening or night.

    Showers may occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

    Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

     

     

    « Appointments for 7342 National Diploma holders in Teaching  President instructs completion of Orugudawatta - Ambatale road in 03 months »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya