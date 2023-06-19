June 19, 2023
    PNS ‘Tippu Sultan’ arrives at port of Colombo on official visit

    The Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) ‘Tippu Sultan’ arrived at the Port of Colombo on a formal visit (18th June 2023). The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

    PNS ‘Tippu Sultan’ is a 134.1 m long warship which is manned by a crew of 168. She is commanded by Captain JAWWAD HUSSAIN TI.

    During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies. They are also expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. Today, Sri Lanka Navy personnel visited PNS ‘Tippu Sultan’, where they were briefed about the ship's operational capabilities.

    Concluding her official visit, PNS ‘Tippu Sultan’ will depart the island on 20th June and she is expected to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off Colombo.


    SL Navy

