Parliament to convene from 20th to 23rd  

Adjournment debate on the Address to the Nation by the Hon. President scheduled for the 22nd June

Parliamentary Business related to the coming Parliamentary week to be held from June 20th to 23rd were decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently (Jun. 7) under the Chairmanship of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

On the 20th of June time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and from 10.30 a.m. -to 5.00 p.m the Second Reading of the Parliamentary Budget Office Bill has been scheduled be taken up. Thereafter, the Balapitiya Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Akalpa Sangwardena Bikshu Vidyalaya (Incorporation) Bill has been scheduled to be taken up at 5.00 p.m.

Time from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m have been allotted for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought by the Government.

On the 21st of June, the Second Reading of the Anti-Corruption Bill has been scheduled to be taken up from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Moreover, the Second Reading of Assistance to and Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses Bill and the Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill has also been scheduled be taken up.

Thereafter, the Resolutions under the Essential Public Services Act as been scheduled to be approved without debate.

On the 22nd of June time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Adjournment debate on the Address to the Nation by the Hon. President on 01.06.2023 brought in by the Opposition is scheduled be taken up.

The entire day of the 23rd of June has been set aside for Votes of Condolence on the late Hon. Members of Parliament. Accordingly, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Votes of Condolence of the late Hon. Mrs. Larine Perera, Hon. Reginold Cooray, Hon. Buddhika Kurukularatne, Hon. Muthu Sivalingam has been scheduled for the said day.