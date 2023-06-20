Enhanced Dengue Control Program implemented in the Western Province

A comprehensive program has been established to conduct regular inspections of institutions and premises for dengue control in the Western Province.

The program, recommended by the Dengue Control Western Provincial Sub-Committee, aims to mitigate the spread of dengue fever and was appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Under this initiative, specific inspection days have been assigned for different types of establishments. Private schools, government schools, pre-schools, private educational institutions, and higher educational institutions (universities/Piriven) will be inspected every Monday. Construction sites will be examined on Wednesdays, factories on Tuesdays, other private institutions on Thursdays, and other government institutions on Fridays. Additionally, houses, gardens, and religious shrines will undergo inspections on weekends, with houses and gardens on Saturdays and religious shrines on Sundays.

Institutions requiring inspections on different days are encouraged to inform the office of the responsible Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for necessary arrangements.

To ensure the effectiveness of these inspections, it is crucial that designated volunteer teams from the respective institutions carry out the inspections on the designated days. These teams should submit monthly reports to the relevant Medical Officer of Health.

Furthermore, it has been advised that until the daily reported cases of dengue are under control, preschool and school children should wear protective clothing to minimize the risk of mosquito bites. This precautionary measure aims to reduce additional expenses associated with dengue-related health issues.

Presidential Media Division (PMD)