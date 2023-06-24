June 24, 2023
    June 24, 2023
    GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    A few showers may occur in North-western province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

     

