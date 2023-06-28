June 28, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Unique Digital Identity Project in progress - State Minister of Technology

    June 28, 2023
    Unique Digital Identity Project in progress - State Minister of Technology

    Unique Digital Identity Project in progress - State Minister of Technology Hon. Kanaka Herath tells at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology

    The State Minister of Technology Hon. Kanaka Herath stated that the Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Project for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Project (SL-UDI) is underway and that biographic and biometric information, facial, iris and fingerprint will be collected and entered into a central system for the purpose of issuing identification cards.

    The State Minister of Technology Hon. Kanaka Herath stated the above at the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology of the fourth session of the ninth Parliament held recently (21).
    Furthermore, digitalizing information under one identification number in all documents starting from the birth certificate was discussed at length.
    The officials present stated that though the proposal to do so has already been adopted and is in progress, the mechanism of execution has caused it to be frozen. The Committee suggested that rather than trying to digitize past documents which cause delays and backlogs, to skip the past generations and begin fresh from one batch which will allow it to move forward.
    Members of Parliament Hon. Imran Maharoof, Hon. Samanpriya Herath, Hon. Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. Ashoka Priyantha, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha were present at the Committee meeting held.

    « The domestic debt restructuring will not affect the member balance of any superannuation funds, including the EPF
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya