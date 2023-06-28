Unique Digital Identity Project in progress - State Minister of Technology

The State Minister of Technology Hon. Kanaka Herath stated the above at the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology of the fourth session of the ninth Parliament held recently (21).

Furthermore, digitalizing information under one identification number in all documents starting from the birth certificate was discussed at length.

The officials present stated that though the proposal to do so has already been adopted and is in progress, the mechanism of execution has caused it to be frozen. The Committee suggested that rather than trying to digitize past documents which cause delays and backlogs, to skip the past generations and begin fresh from one batch which will allow it to move forward.

Members of Parliament Hon. Imran Maharoof, Hon. Samanpriya Herath, Hon. Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. Ashoka Priyantha, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha were present at the Committee meeting held.