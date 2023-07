The Resolution for the implementation of the Domestic Debt Optimization to restore sovereign debt sustainability, was passed by a majority vote in Parliament with amendments today (01).

The Resolution was taken up for debate from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm and a vote was held following the debate. 122 votes were received in favor of the resolution and 62 votes were cast against.

On request of the Hon. Prime Minister, the Parliament convened today at 9.30 am as per the Gazette Notification Extraordinary issued by the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker as per Standing Order 16 of the Parliament.