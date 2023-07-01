The Parliament will convene from the 5 th to the 7 th

 Parliament shall not convene on Tuesday, the 4 th of July  Adjournment Debate on Delays in Judicial Proceedings in Courts and Reasons Involved Thereon scheduled for the 5 th  The Second Reading of the Anti-Corruption Bill scheduled for the 06 th of July for the Second consecutive day

The Secretary General of the Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera stated that the Parliament has been scheduled to convene from the 5 th to the 7 th

The Secretary General further stated that on 30.06.2023, the Committee on Parliamentary Business, which met under the chairmanship Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker, finally decided that there will be no parliamentary meetings held on the 4 th Tuesday.

Accordingly, on Wednesday, the 05 th of July time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Eight (08) Motions regarding the Annual Reports of various Statutory Institutions are scheduled to be passed without debate at 10.30 a.m.

From 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Adjournment Debate on Delays in Judicial Proceedings in Courts and Reasons Involved Thereon by the Government and the Oppositions have been scheduled.

On Thursday, the 06 th of July, time from 9.30 a.m. -to 5.00 p.m has been allotted for the continuation of the Second Reading of the Adjourned Debate on the Anti-Corruption Bill and Assistance to and Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses Bill.

Moreover, time from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. has been allotted for Question at the Adjournment Time. On Friday, the 07 th of July, Questions for Oral Answers will be taken up from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. the Secretary General said. Thereafter, Time has been allotted from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. for the Second reading of the Carriage by Air (Amendment) Bill and Order under the Extradition Law to be taken up for debate.

Furthermore, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition is scheduled to be taken up.