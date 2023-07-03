July 03, 2023
    July 03, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 03 July 2023

    Prevailing showery condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue.

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

     

