July 04, 2023
    Prevailing showery condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue.

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Few showers are likely in the Northern province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

     

