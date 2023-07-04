The President engages in religious rituals at the historic Kataragama shrine

During his visit, he met with Venerable Kobawaka Dhamminda Nayaka Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Kiriwehera Viharaya, and had a brief conversation, inquiring about his well-being. The President then joined the religious rites conducted at the Kiriwehera Seya and received blessings.

A significant highlight of the President's visit was his participation in the final day of the Kataragama annual Esala Maha Perahara. He had the honour of placing the casket on the ceremonial elephant, Kandula, symbolizing the commencement of the Perahara. Additionally, President Wickremesinghe sought blessings at the Kataragama Saman Maha Devalaya.

Several dignitaries accompanied the President during this event, including his Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Minister of State Mr Shashendra Rajapaksa, former Basnayaka Nilame of Kataragama Temple, Member of Parliament Mr Milan Jayathilaka, Thai Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mr. Poj Harnpol, former Colombo Municipal Councilor Mr Kitsiri Rajapaksa, and several others.