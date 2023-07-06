New laws will be enacted to prohibit all actions that threaten religious harmony - Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs 

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka, stated that new legislation will be enacted to combat all actions that jeopardize religious unity.

The Minister reiterated that under the guise of freedom of speech or religion, no one has the right to offend any religion.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka expressed these views today (05) during a press conference themed "One Way to a Stable Country" held at the Presidential Media Center yesterday (05).

Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka further commented;

When a country’s economy is established, most people consider a country to be stable. But we kept talking about economic development until we approached the brink of bankruptcy. We had inherited a great culture. The country is in this state because the due value was not given to that culture, but rather to rupees and cents.

Because of our parting from our inherited culture and food patterns, we are becoming a sick nation. Conflicts over caste and religion are widespread in a society where rupees and cents are prioritized. The issue of drugs too has also reached there fast. Due to the priority of rupees and cents, some people are even tempted to condemn other religions under the pretense of religious freedom. No one has the right to oppress any religion or endanger religious harmony under the guise of religious freedom. We seek to implement a new legal structure that will allow us to take legal action in this regard. It is proposed to prepare a relevant legal framework and draft a new Bill in such a way that no religious faith is discriminated.

A strong program has been presented as a Ministry to recreate the cultured man we have lost in history, under a hundred points. We hope to get the contribution of the private sector for this.

The questions posed by the journalists and the responses offered by Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka are listed below.

Journalist:

Issues are being created between the national heritage sites and the land ownership of individuals related. What measures will the Ministry of Buddhasasana take in this regard?

Minister:

No one can act above the Antiquities Ordinance in the matter of antiquities. We therefore intend to carry out the legislation in accordance with the Ordinance. It is hoped that the Parliament would amend the Antiquities Ordinance if it has any shortcomings. The Antiquities Ordinance will be in effect up until that point.

Journalist:

There is an allegation that the religious identity card issued by the Department of Buddhist Affairs is not given to the Bhikkhunīs. What is your opinion on that?

Minister:

It has been a short time since a new Commissioner General was appointed to the Department of Buddhist Affairs. He will arrange to provide this ID card in the future. But I would like to say that the further work will be done on the directions of Mahanayaka Theros in issuing this identity card.

Journalist:

The age limit for Child Ordination is being discussed these days. As the Minister of Buddhasasana, what is your opinion on this?

Minister:

The Executive Committee of the Sasanarakshaka Mandala has discussed this and taken a necessary decision. It is expected to be presented to the Mahanayaka Theros, who will make a final decision.

Journalist:

If you look at the news published on social media about some Bhikkus these days, it seems that the Buddhasasana is being insulted. What steps will be taken for these Bhikkus who cause insult to Buddhasasana?

Minister:

Every Thero has a Guru Thero. There are Mahanayaka Theros. Therefore, the Mahanayaka Theros should deal with the Bhikkus who indulge in undisciplined behavior or act in a manner that insults the Buddhasasana.

Journalist:

There has been a lot of talk these days regarding the elephants living in temples. What steps have you taken from the Ministry regarding the torture of those elephants?

Minister:

Even if we raise an animal in our home, we should treat it with kindness. However, this was the first time such an issue arose. In light of the Muthu Raja’s incident, we have begun a census of elephants in temples. Following that, the elephants' health will be investigated.

Journalist:

What actions has the Ministry taken to protect the historical artifacts submerged in the surrounding ocean?

Minister:

Following consultation with the Commander of the Navy, it was agreed to preserve the archeological sites at the bottom of the sea and develop them as a tourist attractions. In addition, as a Ministry, we have considered recovering priceless archaeological artifacts that have been removed from our country and sent to countries such as the Netherlands, England, and Germany. The Dutch Government has agreed to return our heritageback. In addition, England agreed to return the Ola-leaf manuscripts. However, it is unclear whether these Sri Lankan heritages, which have been protected in England and the Netherlands for some time, would be able to be conserved in the same state as they were in those countries after they are returned to Sri Lanka. For this reason, getting digital copies of books in England has been suggested.

