ADB's technical assistance for future water supply operations in Sri Lanka

A meeting took place July (05) between the President's Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, and Mr. Takafumi Kadono, Resident Mission Director of the Asian Development Bank.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the ADB was willing to provide the necessary knowledge and technical support for Sri Lanka's new reform operation program in the water supply sector, along with capacity building projects of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The meeting extensively examined the plans and monitoring framework for the water supply sector in Sri Lanka, as well as discussed future steps. Mr. Ratnayake expressed gratitude for the bank's support and advised officials to review progress on a monthly basis.

Notable participants in the discussion included Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Minister Jeevan Thondaman, Prime Minister's Secretary Anura Dissanayake, and President's Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. RH. S. Mr. Samaratunga, among other relevant government officials.