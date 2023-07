Yesterday (05), the recently appointed 19th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, paid a courtesy visit to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

As per tradition, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa presented a commemorative gift to the President during the meeting.

Additionally, he held a brief discussion with Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, the President's Senior Adviser on National Security, and Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President's Secretary.