Hon. Weerasumana Weersinghe appointed as the President of Sri Lanka – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association

The revival meeting of the Sri Lanka – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Ninth Parliament was held in Parliament and was chaired by the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. H. E (Ms) Ho Thi Thanh Truc, Ambassador of the Vietnam to Sri Lanka was present as the guest of honor and the Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapaskha, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadsa, several Members of Parliament and Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani

Rohanadeera were also present at this event.

Members of Parliament Hon. Nalaka Godahewa, Hon. M. Udayakumar and Hon. Gamini Waleboda were appointed as the Vice Presidents, Hon. Mohamed Muzammil was appointed as the Secretary and Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku was appointed as the Treasurer to the Sri Lanka – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Addressing the meeting, the Hon. Speaker stated that the historic ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam deeply rooted from Buddhism and the solidarity Sri Lanka demonstrated during Vietnam;s struggle during colonial period. Speaker also said that, Sri Lanka's partnership with Vietnam is on the basis of mutual benefits and establishment of the Parliamentary Friendship Association would strengthen the long-standing cooperation between both countries with renewed commitments. H.E. (Ms) Ho Thi Thanh Truc, Ambassador of the Vietnam to Sri Lanka extended gratitude to the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena for his strong support and guidance to further strengthening the fine traditional relations and multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations by revival of the Parliamentary Friendship Association. She further said that the Association acts as active bridge in parliamentary cooperation and expressed the confidence that this will promote the relationship between the two countries in areas such as cooperation in development of trade, investment, culture and tourism.

Speaking at the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa stated that Vietnam as a country which promoted technological enhancement, industrial development and export-oriented economy, the establishment of the Friendship Association will provide fundamental foundation for two countries to establish mutual benefiting relationship in such areas.

Speaking at the meeting, newly elected President of the Sri Lanka – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association, Member of Parliament Hon. Weerasumana Weersinghe expressed the gratitude to electing him as the president of the Association. And stated that he wishes to work towards further strengthening and building relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.