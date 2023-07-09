Preparing an accurate estimate is essential when purchasing animals – COPA tells the Department of National Zoological Gardens

 The difference between the estimated amount and the purchased amount is about 3000% which is problematic  Instruction to amend the Act as soon as possible as Ridiyagama Safari Park and the new Wagolla Pinnawala Zoo are still not included.

During the period from 2018 to 2020, the Committee on Public Accounts disclosed that although the estimated amount for some birds was around 50000 rupees, they were purchased for around 1.5 million rupees. Thus, it was disclosed that the amount purchased is about 3000% more than the estimated amount.

In this procurement, due to the condition that the supplier should supply 32 types of birds, the Committee drew attention to the loss of nearly 17 million rupees as the birds had to be purchased at higher price.

This was disclosed at the Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna in Parliament as the Committee met on 05.07.2023 to examine the Auditor General's report and current performance of the Department of National Zoological Gardens.

The Committee emphasized that it was problematic to have such a large difference between the estimated cost and the actual cost of this purchase. The Committee questioned at length why there was such a high gap between the estimated cost and the actual cost given that the department has an understanding of the subject and the market context. Therefore, the COPA Chair emphasized that a report should be given on this and an internal circular should be issued in future emphasizing the need for an accurate assessment.

The Committee emphasized the need for an urgent amendment to the Act as matters including the incorporation of the new zoological parks in to the Act. COPA Chair directed to complete the work within the next month post coordination with the Compilation Department and submit a report on this before August 5 th , 2023.

The need for proper classification of the income of the Zoological Department was pointed out at the Committee meeting held. Accordingly, the Auditor General instructed that the income from tickets and other activities should be presented separately.

As it is observed that there is no proper program for the conservation of endangered animals, the Committee Chair informed that the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, the Ministry of Environment, the Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Department of National Zoological Gardens should jointly appoint a committee and prepare a program. The need to regularly update the information on endangered animals in the country as per the IUCN Red Data Book was also pointed out. Accordingly, it was emphasized that a comprehensive national survey should be conducted in this regard.

Attention was drawn to the issues at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Wagolla Pinnawala Zoo and Ridiyagama Safari Park. Out of 900 animals in the Ridiyagama Safari Park, 485 animals were either male or female and were not identified. It was revealed that more than 300 of these animals are star tortoises brought from India and are under the custody of the zoo until the case is over.

Moreover, the Committee Chair instructed to fill vacancies as soon as possible as there is only one vet in this safari park. Moreover, since the institute does not have a proper strategic plan, he also instructed to prepare a new plan for the year 2024-2030 and complete its work by December 31 of this year.

Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition was present on permission of the Committee. Sate Minister Diana Gamage, Hon. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Hon. Kader Mastan, Members of Parliament Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Hon. Niroshan Perera, Hon. J. C. Alawathuwala, Hon. Hector Appuhamy, Hon. Jayantha Ketagoda, Hon. Isuru Dodangoda, Hon. (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya were present at the Committee meeting held.