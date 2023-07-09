Assist in locating missing Coats of Arms from the Presidential Palace - President's Secretary issues an announcement to the public

The President's Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, has made a request for the return of any Coats of Arms with archaeological or artistic value that belonged to Sri Lanka's former governors and presidents. These items are sought to be handed over to the Presidential Secretariat by July 31st.

During the occupation of the Colombo Fort Presidential Palace by protesters from July 9th to July 14th, 2022, various valuable artifacts and archaeological items went missing, including coats of arms associated with former governors and presidents of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President's Secretary, has emphasized that retaining possession of these official insignia beyond the specified period will result in legal consequences, as the unlawful possession of state property is a punishable offence.

If anyone has information pertaining to these missing items, the President's Secretary kindly requests that the Presidential Secretariat be contacted via the telephone number 0112354354, adding that the public’s assistance is crucial in locating these coats of arms of significant national importance and their assistance is deeply appreciated.

President’s Media Division (PMD)