 Selection of transaction consultants for Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, Kanvil Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, Hotel Developers Ceylon Limited and Litro Gas Ceylon Limited.

Cabinet Decisions- 10.07.2023

Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on the 13.03.2023 to restructure the above companies. Accordingly, expression of interest (EOI) and request for proposals (RfP) have been called, following the international competitive procurement procedure to select transaction consultants for the purpose.

Transaction consultants for the above four (04) institutions have been selected from the short – listed proposals by the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers following the selection method based on quality and cost. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal submitted by the President to them to enter into relevant agreements with the following four (04) institutions selected.

(i) Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation - Alvarez and Marsal

(ii) Kanvil Holdings (Pvt) Limited – Deloitte India

(iii) Hotel Developers Ceylon Limited (Colliers Singapore)

(iv) Litro Gas Ceylon Limited - Deloitte India