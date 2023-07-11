July 11, 2023
    Indian Foreign Secretary meets the President

    Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his official visit to Sri Lanka this morning (11).

    The meeting took place at the Ministry of Defence and focused on enhancing bilateral relations and working towards future economic and social goals that would benefit both countries' populations.

    During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe briefed the Indian Foreign Secretary on the government's reform program aimed at strengthening the country's economy. He also acknowledged India's continuous support as a neighbouring ally during the recent economic crisis.

    Additionally, they discussed President Wickremesinghe's upcoming official visit to India and the planned activities during the visit. The presence of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Mr. Gopal Bagley, added to the significance of the occasion.

    In another development, Indian Foreign Secretary Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra also held discussions with Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, the President's Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff

