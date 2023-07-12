Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC hosts an event in association with "Wharton Club of DC" promoting trade and investment opportunities in  Sri Lanka

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United States of America, in collaboration with the "Wharton Club of DC, hosted a vibrant evening reception at the Embassy premises in Washington D.C., promoting trade and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka among large number of entrepreneurs and senior professionals of the Club.

Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe, in his speech, highlighted that Sri Lanka was the first ever country in the South Asian region that adopted market economic policies liberalizing the economy way back in 1977. He emphasized that even though the country faced severe economic challenges triggered by foreign exchange shortage in the last year, now the economy of the country is back on track from all fronts and invited attendees to make use of vast array of trade and investment opportunities available in the country.

Chairman of DC Innovation Summit as well as President of "Wharton Club of DC" Alan Schlaifer, in his address, thanked the Ambassador and the staff for organizing such a reception creating important platform for the members of the Club to engage with the Embassy in promoting mutual interests.

Minister (Commercial), Charitha Yattogoda of the Mission ran a detailed presentation to the audience briefing them about promotional opportunities of exportable Sri Lankan products in the US market while highlighting investment opportunities available in the country from the US perspective covering key potential areas such as manufacturing, ICT & It enabled services, logistics, tourism & leisure, renewable energy and in the Port City Colombo inviting the attendee to consider Sri Lanka as their next trade and investment destination.

Additionally, the investment related promotional materials received from the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka and Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, were distributed among the participants in addition to include key areas therein in the detailed presentation.

On this occasion, the Embassy took the opportunity to boost tourism in Sri Lanka by exhibiting vivid photographic sceneries and screening tourist-oriented videos promoting diverse tourist attractions in the country while giving opportunity for the attendees to choose tour packages that suit them to visit Sri Lanka through a Washington DC based tour operating company of "VoyagX" that joined the event.

A cultural recital showcased the talents of "Serendib Dance Troupe" in Washington D.C captivating the attendees. Dances of both up-country and low-country styles that depicted Sri Lanka's rich traditional dance heritage were performed. The talents of the troupe of "Ceylon Bera" enthralled the crowd with the rhythms of Sri Lanka accompanied by instrumental music. A Bharatanatyam dance depicting the culture of the Tamil community was performed by the "Natraj School" showcasing vibrant diversity of Sri Lankan culture.

Attendees were treated to a sumptuous authentic Sri Lankan dinner buffet with flavours of Ceylon spices prepared by a Sri Lankan chef with a live station serving "Hoppers" and "Kottu Roti"

The Embassy with the objective of promoting Ceylon tea made arrangements to serve all the visitors a freshly brewed cup of hot & iced Ceylon tea sponsored by "Basilur" and "Shan Teas" (Sri Lanka) and "QTrade Teas & Herbs"(California, USA) in a specially set up tea corner that demonstrated different types of Tea.

The event concluded with a raffle draw offering prizes of complimentary hotel packages for stays in reputed hotels in Sri Lanka from Siddhalepha Ayurvedha Health Resort in Wadduwa, Theme Resorts & Spas, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Tree of Life Nature Resort, Kandy and Theva Residency Boutique Hotel Kandy.

The event was held parallel to the 9th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit hosted by "Wharton Club of DC" which is a business-focused membership organization that provides opportunities for networking and lifelong learning to entrepreneurs and business leaders as well as professionals from elite/top universities and business schools, on 22 June 2023 in Washington DC.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Washington D.C.