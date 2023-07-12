Parliamentary Staff Sports Club emerges champions of A and C groups of State Service Carrom Tournament

The Parliamentary Staff Sports Club recently won the group A and C championships in the 2023 State Service Carrom Tournament.

The Parliamentary Staff Sports Club won the championship by beating the Colombo University team in the final match of Group A and the Moratuwa University team in the final match of Group C. Representing the Parliamentary Staff Sports Club, Sujeewa Lasantha (Captain), Rasika Rajapaksa, Gayan Perera, Priyantha Dharmasena and Sanjay Fernando participated in the Group A matches and Tharindu Perera (Captain), Bawanta Shamika, Pradeep Pushpakumara, R.M Ratnayake and Chathushka Madhusanka participated in the Group C matches.

The Parliamentary Staff Sports Club, who won the championship, was congratulated by the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadheera, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Hansa Abeyratne and other senior staff members.