  Hon. Niroshan Perera appointed as the President of the Sri Lanka – New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Association

The inaugural meeting of the Sri Lanka – New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Ninth Parliament was held in Parliament and was chaired by the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. H.E. Michael Appleton, High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka was present as the guest of honor and the Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapaskha, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadsa, Ministers, State Ministers and several Members of Parliament and Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera were also present at this event.

Members of Parliament Hon. (Dr) Upul Galappaththi, Hon. Velu Kumar and Hon. (Major) Sudarshana Denipitiya were appointed as the Vice Presidents, Hon. Thalatha Athukorala was appointed as the Secretary, Hon. Isuru Dodangoda was appointed as the Assistant Secretary and Hon. Ishak Rahuman was appointed as the Treasurer to the Sri Lanka – New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that formation of the Sri Lanka – New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Association signifies further development in fostering the cordial relationship and brotherhood that exist between the people and parliaments of two countries. Speaker also said that, the New Zealand has provided scholarship opportunities for post graduate degrees under Commonwealth Scholarship Programmes and many Sri Lankans have benefited from that. Speaker also expressed the confidence that the Friendship Association also be an ideal platform to enhance the existing relations between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. H.E. Michael Appleton, first resident High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka congratulated the newly appointed office bearers and emphasized the importance of the newly formed Parliamentary Friendship Association in bringing together parliamentarians from both countries. He also said that he is looking forward to work in future in order to enhance the mutual cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting newly elected President Hon. Niroshan Perera expressed his gratitude for being appointed as the President of the New Zealand - Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association. He also extended his gratitude to the New Zealand government for their assistance during critical times, including the tsunami in 2004.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians ; Caucus thanked the High Commissioner and the government of New Zealand for facilitating the study visit to New Zealand for members of Women Parliamentarians' Caucus which is due to commence on the 25th July.