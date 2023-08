A new judge for the Court of Appeal.



Judge Sobhitha Rajakaruna was sworn in as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday morning (07).

Additionally, High Court Judge Mr M.C.B. Sanjeeva Moraes took oath as a new Court of Appeal judge in the presence of the President. The event was attended by the President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake.



