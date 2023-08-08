Announcements by the Speaker – 08.08.2023

Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament today (08) that he has received the Determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill titled “FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES (AMENDMENT)” which was challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article 121(1) of the Constitution.

Upon consideration of the provisions of the Bill, the Supreme Court is of the view that Clauses 2, 3 and 7 are inconsistent with Article 12(1) of the Constitution and therefore, those Clauses of the Bill as it stand at present could only be passed by a special majority in Parliament as required by Article 84(2) of the Constitution.

However, the Supreme Court has determined that the inconsistencies of the above-mentioned Clauses of the Bill would cease, subject to the amendments as set out in the Determination being moved at the Committee Stage of Parliament as proposed by the Hon. Attorney-General. Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena also informed Parliament that he has received the copies of four petitions on 31 st July 2023 and a copy of a petition on 03 rd August 2023, filed at the Supreme Court under Article 121(1) of the Constitution in respect of the Bill titled “Contempt of a Court, Tribunal or Institution”.

Speaker further announced that notwithstanding the provisions of the Standing Order 101 of Parliament and the resolutions adopted by Parliament on 12th May 2023 and 09th June 2023, the following Members have also been nominated to serve in the Select Committee of Parliament to investigate into and to make suitable recommendations relating to the disasters caused by New Diamond and X-press Pearl Vessels in the Maritime Zone of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Hon. Arundika Fernando, Hon. Waruna Liyanage, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. (Mrs.) Kokila Gunawardene, Hon. Premnath C. Dolawatte, Attorney-at-Law, Hon. (Dr.) Thilak Rajapakshe, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena have been appointed to serve in the said select committee.

Speaker also informed the house that, a motion may be moved to refer the question of privilege raised by the Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, M.P. in Parliament on 20 th July 2023 to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.