Remainder of the 5th CCC of the Army Leaves for Mali

The remaining second group of 03 Officers and 70 Other Ranks of the 5th Combat Convoy Company (CCC), designed to serve in the United Nations (UN) Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) left for Mali on Tuesday (29 Aug) evening after a brief ceremony at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Major General G.R.R.P Jayawardana RWP RSP ndu, Quarter Master General (QMG) at the Army HQ and Colonel of the Regiment, Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) were at the departure terminal to bid them goodbye.

The 5th CCC is comprised of Officers and Other Ranks of the Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR), Sri Lanka Armoured Corps (SLAC), Sri Lanka Engineers (SLE), Sri Lanka Signal Corps (SLSC), Mechanized Infantry Regiment (MIR), Corps of Engineer Services (CES), Sri Lanka Army Service Corps (SLASC), Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC), Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps (SLAOC), Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (SLEME), Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police (SLCMP), Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps (SLAGSC) and Sri Lanka National Guard (SLNG). The majority in the contingent is made up of SLSR troops.

Adding memories, the group before their departure posed for a photograph with Senior Officers, present at the airport. The first segment of 170 troops out of the full contingent earlier left for Mali on 01 July 2023.

Brigadier K.L.S.S Liyanagama RWP RSP, Director, Directorate of Movement, Brigadier G.L.S.W Liyanage USP psc, Director, Directorate of Overseas Operations, Senior Officers, Other Ranks and family members of the contingent were at the airport to bid goodbye to them.



SL Army