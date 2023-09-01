WEATHER FORECAST - Heavy showers above 100mm

The prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the Island is expected to continue further.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva province and in Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Ippanthivu Island (Puttalam District), Anuradhapura, Katukeliyawa and Ilukwewa (Anuradhapura District) about 12.11 noon.