Efforts are being made to provide effective service to the country by modernizing the Civil Security Force - State Minister Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon

State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon stated that efforts are being made to provide effective service to the country by modernizing the Civil Security Force.

The Minister stated the above at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence held recently Chaired by him. The Committee Chair of the said Committee is Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe

There was a discussion at length regarding the Civil Security Force and the Members of Parliament present mentioned that they will receive high support from the officials of the Civil Security Force to alleviate the human-elephant conflict. The provision of fuel facilities and other facilities required by the said officials was also discussed at the Committee meeting held.

State Minister Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon mentioned that forest fires were reported in large numbers during the past and a program will be initiated to prevent such occurrences.

Moreover, there was a discussion regarding the security faculty and the hospital in Kotalawala. Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, Members of Parliament Hon. Buddhika Pathirana, Hon. Kins Nelson, Hon. (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Isuru Dodangoda, Hon. M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana, Hon. Premnath C. Dolawatte, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa were present at the Committee meeting held.