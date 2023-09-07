Immediate recruitment of 4000 Grama Niladhari officers to fill existing vacancies – State Minister Ashoka Priyanth

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ashoka Priyantha said swift action will be taken to fill nearly 4000 vacant Grama Niladhari positions.

Additionally, he noted the formation of a committee led by Mr. Anura Dissanayake, the Prime Minister’s Secretary, to address this issue.

Furthermore, Mr. Ashoka Priyantha shared that the e-GN program, aimed at digitizing all 14,022 Grama Seva domains across the country, is already in progress. These statements were made during a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre yesterday(07) , under the theme ‘Collective Path to a stable country.’

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ashoka Priyantha further said;

Balancing the public service is essential, taking into account various factors, including the country’s economic situation. This should be carried out without regard to one’s position, but it’s crucial to recognize that there are job openings in specific districts, regions and organizations.

Presently, the government has adopted a policy of suspending recruitment. However, there is a considerable number of vacancies for Grama Niladhari officers. The absence of Grama Niladhari Officers, who operate at the village level, poses challenges in moving forward. Therefore, our current efforts are focused on filling the four thousand vacant Grama Niladhari positions. This matter has been referred to the committee headed by Mr. Anura Dissanayake, the Prime Minister’s Secretary, for resolution.

When President Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed loffice, our primary task was to create an environment conducive to the well-being of the people. Thanks to the President’s visionary decisions after taking office, we have been able to achieve significant economic improvements for the country’s citizens within just one year.

In particular, we have established food security and nutrition committees. After the central operating committee of the Presidential Secretariat was formed, food security and nutrition committees were established at the provincial and district levels, as well as at the divisional secretariat level, covering all 14,022 Grama Seva domains.

Furthermore, the e-GN Grama Seva domain system has been implemented across the entire island. Ninety percent of these systems are operational in the Kalutara district, with fifty percent in Puttalam. This program has also been introduced in seven districts and data collection is underway in others. Consequently, we aim to digitize all 14,022 Grama Seva Domains in the near future.