New British envoy expresses commitment to further enhance UK-Sri Lanka ties

British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees on September 7 to exchange views on bilateral ties and development cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

The High Commissioner expressed his firm commitment to further enhance bilateral ties and development cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister urged the United Kingdom to explore possibility of initiating new investment projects with the participation of the private sector. He added that Sri Lanka encourages UK investment in sectors such as education, banking and financial services, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and tourism.

High Commissioner Andrew Patrick expressed happiness over the growth of participation of British universities and educational institutions in Sri Lankan education sector. He agreed to look into the possibility of expanding English language teaching facilities in collaboration with the British Council.

Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake and Second Secretary of British High Commission, Siobhan Latham also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister’s Media Division