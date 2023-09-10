Special program to halt child and women begging - discussed in the Ministerial Consultative Committee

State Minister Hon. Geetha Kumarasinghe said that since it has been reported that children and women are mostly being used in begging, steps will be taken to curb this situation. Accordingly, the state minister also stated that she will hold a preliminary discussion with relevant institutions including the police, local authorities, and the National Child Protection Authority to curb this situation.

Attention was drawn to this when the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment met in the Parliament recently under the chairmanship of the State Ministers, Hon. Geeta Kumarasinghe and Hon. Anupa Pascual.

It was discussed that the use of children and women for begging has become a business as it is common to hire children for begging, some children are given drugs and used for begging, and women pretend to be pregnant. Although there are legal provisions in this regard, attention was also paid to the issues of proper implementation at the practical level.

The State Ministers directed the officials to take steps to get relevant data in connection with the survey of beggars in this country to be started by the Department of Social Services in September.

Accordingly, it was further decided to prepare a special discussion about this in the coming week and take immediate action. Members of Parliament Hon. Pyankara Jayaratne, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Mudita Prashanthi, Hon. Lalith Varankumara participated in this committee meeting.