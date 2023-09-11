  Member of Parliament Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma appointed as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Caucus for Persons with Disabilities.

 Instructions from the Committee Chair to call the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities and obtain their views and suggestions  Seeking views of non-governmental organizations for persons with disabilities also suggested.

The appointment of Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma as the Chair to the Caucus were proposed by Members of Parliament Hon. (Prof.) Charitha Herath, seconded by (Hon. (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle when the Caucus met for the first time. Members of Parliament Hon. Madhura Withanage, and Hon. Ajith Mannapperuma, were appointed as deputy Chairs to the Caucus, proposed and seconded by Members of Parliament Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku.

Commenting on the future actions of the Caucus, the Chair of the Caucus instructed to call the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities for a discussion. The Chair mentioned that the Caucus can get an understanding of the current information and data about the persons with disabilities as well as the work plan carried out by the office.

The Chair further commented that there are many issues for people with disabilities in the areas of education, transportation, law and health. Accordingly, it was decided to invite non-governmental organizations working on behalf of disabled people and get their views and suggestions.

The Chair also recalled the need to obtain updated data on how many people with disabilities are present in the country since the last population census was conducted in 2012.

The Chair emphasized that everyone should stand up for the rights of persons with disabilities regardless of their party affiliation. Hon. Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition, disclosing facts before the Caucus addressed the need to prepare a data system regarding persons with disabilities in this country. According to the said, the Gramasewa officials can begin to obtain the relevant data, the Opposition Leader said.

The members of the Caucus said that they should work with the aim of giving rights to persons with disabilities rather than pity.

