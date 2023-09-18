BIMSTEC and IORA will boost regional cooperation - Bangladesh Speaker

Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said upcoming BIMSTEC and IORA meetings will boost cooperation between the countries in the region.

She referred to close cooperation between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in international forums, and emphasized the need for further expansion of people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The Speaker said this when she called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees today (September 18).

She expressed appreciation over the rapid recovery made by Sri Lanka after the recent economic crisis. She said Sri Lanka has tremendous potential to expand tourism as she noticed that required infrastructure is in place already.

The Prime Minister discussed the ways and means to further develop links between the Parliaments of both countries and to implement a new program to exchange the experiences of the Parliamentary activities of the two countries. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said such cooperation could strengthen best democratic parliamentary practices in the two countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed his greeting to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and appreciated the fact that several high positions in Bangladesh are being held by the women.

The Speaker said that Bangladesh is very keen to use Trincomalee and other Sri Lankan ports, in addition to the Colombo Port to cater to expanding the country’s growing international trade.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister said cooperation in pharmaceutical drugs manufacturing in Sri Lanka as Bangladesh has expertise in the field.

They also discussed the proposed Climate University, energy cooperation in South Asia through a common grid and potential for investments in information technology, education and tourism.

Minister of State Tharaka Balasuriya, MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Bangladesh High Commissioner Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake also took part in the discussion.

Prime Minister’s Media Division