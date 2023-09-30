September 30, 2023
    The prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the Island is expected to continue further.

    The prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the Island is expected to continue further.

     

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

     

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

    A few showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

     

     

