The prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the Island is expected to continue further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

A few showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.