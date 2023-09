As the inclement weather is looming, the Sri Lanka Navy (28th September 2023) deployed relief teams in certain areas in the Southern Province, to provide assistance and support to those who may be affected by flood.



Following the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Southern Naval Command has sent a relief team each to Galle, Akuressa, Athuraliya and Thawalama, areas and 02 teams to Kamburupitiya to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

Moreover, additional Navy relief teams are kept on standby to be deployed at will, to render assistance to the general public, if they are being affected by floods.

SL Navy