  Parliamentary Caucus for Children discuss the issues related to the Provincial Probation Departments

 Special focus on unaccompanied children who have lost both mother and father and have no place to stay after the age of 18.

The Parliamentary Caucus for Children took into discussion the issues related to the Provincial Probation Departments. This discussion was held at length when the said Caucus met in Parliament under the Chairmanship of Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Member of Parliament.

The Caucus inquired whether a building could be obtained at least on a temporary basis through the Board of Trustees as a solution to the matters arising due to the lack of a place to stay after the age of 18 for children who have lost both their mother and father.

The officials who were present representing the Board of Trustees said that the buildings and properties assigned to the Board of Trustees through a last will has been written for the purpose of executing a very clear and specific purpose, and therefore, it is not possible to act abstractly from the conditions mentioned in such last will.

The officials further stated that all the last wills in their custody have been written with specific intentions pertaining to maintaining elder’s homes, children's homes and religious affairs and it should be looked into whether the properties assigned in such manner can also be used to fulfill the said request.

Accordingly, the Caucus Chair Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, stated to look into the matter and inform the Caucus as to what could be done.

The Caucus also looked into issues regarding the school admissions of children a job based vocational training for children in Children’s homes in Sri Lanka, Issues relating to nutrition of children and treatment facilities for autistic children in children’s holes island wide, and issues relating to preparation of birth certificates of the children in children’s homes in Sri Lanka. Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, Members of Parliament Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. K. Sujith Sanjaya Perera were present at this Caucus meeting held.