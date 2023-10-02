President Wickremesinghe extends congratulations and hopes for stronger bilateral ties with new Maldivian President

In a significant diplomatic gesture, President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended warm congratulations to Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the newly elected President of the Maldives, solidifying the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

President Wickremesinghe conveyed his felicitations to President Muizzu through a personal telephone call, demonstrating the importance of the occasion. During their conversation, President Wickremesinghe expressed his heartfelt desire to elevate the existing close and friendly bilateral relations into a robust and multi-faceted partnership.

Both leaders emphasized their commitment to the betterment of the citizens of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, with President Wickremesinghe highlighting the pivotal role of enhanced economic cooperation. This expanded cooperation aims to encompass diverse fields such as education, healthcare, bilateral trade, and investment, promising mutual growth and development.

President Wickremesinghe also expressed his anticipation of working closely with President Muizzu to achieve these shared goals, reaffirming the dedication of both countries to a brighter and prosperous future. President Wickremesinghe expressed his sincere hope for the Maldives to thrive under President Muizzu’s leadership.

This gesture not only signifies the strong bond between the Maldives and Sri Lanka but also underscores the importance of regional cooperation and diplomacy in the pursuit of shared prosperity.