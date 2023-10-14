October 14, 2023
    GMOA Presents Eight-Step Proposal to President addressing Healthcare Challenges and Brain Drain

    The GMOA met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat  yesterday (13) and handed over an eight-step proposal on brain drain, health crisis and matters affecting the Doctors of this country.

    President Wickremesinghe accepted the proposal and assured due consideration and promised to meet the GMOA again upon returning from his official trip to China.

    Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardena, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R. H. Mr. S. Samaratunga, Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Madushanka Dissanayake, Assistant Secretary to the President Mimi Tennakoon, former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association Dr. Haritha Aluthge, Vice President Dr. Chandika Epikatuwa and a group of assistant secretaries and committee members of the association participated in this event.

