Chitrasiri Committee report on new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket to Cabinet Sub-Committee

The report by a Committee headed by Justice K.T. Chitrasiri to introduce a new Constitution to Sri Lanka Cricket through a parliamentary act was formally handed over to the Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to resolve Sri Lanka Cricket issues, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake today (09) on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s stance is that the current crisis in Sri Lanka’s most popular sport, cricket, is intricate and profound. He maintains that merely appointing an interim committee will not suffice to address the issue adequately. In his view, to advance the sport and find a lasting solution, a permanent and substantive approach is necessary.

The “Chitrasiri Committee Report,” which was prepared accordingly, had been presented to the President the previous month. Originally, the plan was to submit it to Parliament after the conclusion of the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the presentation of the 2024 budget. However, in light of the current circumstances, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to expedite the process by submitting the proposed new draft constitution to the Cabinet sub-committee and subsequently bringing it to the attention of Parliament.

Accordingly, it will be tabled and discussed by the ruling party in the debate held in Parliament tomorrow (09).

This new draft constitution suggests a comprehensive overhaul of the method for appointing members to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, as well as changes in its composition, administration and management.

According to the proposed constitution, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board will be governed by a Board of Directors comprised of 18 members, each appointed for a 4-year term. These directors will be entrusted with the authority to make policy decisions and the power to execute these decisions will be vested in a Director-General appointed by the Board of Directors.

Out of these 18 directors, 8 will be appointed directors and the responsibility for recommending them will rest with an expert committee consisting of 6 members. This committee will include the Chairman of the National Sports Council, the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka or a nominee from that institute, the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka or a nominee from that association, the Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka or a nominee from that chamber, the Chairperson of the Institute of Directors of Sri Lanka and the Chairperson of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Sri Lanka (CIMA Sri Lanka) or a nominee from that institute.

The remaining 10 board members will be chosen through an official election process. This election will select 5 directors to represent cricket clubs, 1 for the Players’ Association, 1 for the School Cricket Association, 1 for the Women’s Cricket Association, 1 for the Umpires’ Association, and 1 for the Coaches’ Association.

Additionally, a proposal has been made to establish 12 committees dedicated to various aspects of cricket, each with a formal mandate. These committees include the Cricket Committee, Audit Committee, Related Party Transactions Committee, Nominations Committee, Selection Committee, Tournament Committee, Facilities Development Committee, Rules, Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee, Investment Committee, Anti-Doping and Anti-Corruption Committee and Remuneration Committee.

PMD