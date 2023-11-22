November 22, 2023
    Commemorative Stamp Issued for the Centenary Celebration of Reed Avenue

    In a historic gesture, a special commemorative stamp was officially issued to mark the “Centenary Celebration of Reed Avenue.” The issuance ceremony took place yesterday (21) at the Royal College, Colombo, coinciding with the 79th annual Philex exhibition hosted at the institution.

    The centenary commemorative stamp was issued, symbolizing a century of historical significance of the main hall of the Royal College, Colombo. State Minister for Media, Mr. Shanta Bandara, presented the commemorative stamp to Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President.

    In addition to the commemorative stamp, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka was honoured with the presentation of the annual publication, “The Royal Philatelist,” by the President of the Philatelic Society, Mr. Sanuka Wanasinghe, and Secretary, Mr. Devin Balasuriya.

    The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Most Venerable Pemarathana Thera, Royal College Principal Mr. Tilak Wattuheva, Philatelic Society in-charge Mr. Chamila Basnayake, Royal College vice Principals, Assistant Principals, teaching staff, and members of the Philatelic Society.

