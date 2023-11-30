An allocation of Rs.1,500 million for “Greater Kandy Urban Development Program” – State Minister for Provincial Councils and Local Government 

State Minister for Provincial Council and Local Government Mr. Janaka Wakkambura announced that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has allocated Rs. 1,500 million for the “Greater Kandy Urban Development Program” in this year’s budget.

The State Minister disclosed that an allocation of Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated to facilitate tourists through the involvement of local authorities as part of a special project for the development of tourism.

These remarks were made during his participation in the Press Briefing held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) yesterday (29) under the theme ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

The State Minister further commented, outlining plans for a comprehensive development program in the year 2024. A substantial budget of over Rs. 34,000 million has been allocated to cover all nine provinces of the island. The objective is to complete these development works before December of the following year. Notably, a significant portion, amounting to Rs. 07,000 million, is dedicated to infrastructure development in the North, North-East, Uva, and North Central provinces. Additionally, an allocation of Rs. 600 million is designated to rectify deficiencies in local government institutions.

Moreover, guided by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, a special project has been initiated with an allocation of Rs. 1,000 million to enhance facilities through the involvement of local government bodies, specifically aimed at the development of tourism. There is a positive anticipation to undertake a development project worth Rs. 1,500 million, complemented by the contribution of Rs.500 million from local government agencies.

Furthermore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has allocated Rs. 1,500 million to the “Greater Kandy Urban Development Program” in this year’s budget, specifically for the enhancement of the road leading to Kandy city.

In a related matter, approximately 3,000 public servants who submitted nominations for the local government elections have been addressed. A cabinet paper has been submitted to review their appeals and reinstate them. Upon approval, these government employees are anticipated to be reemployed within a month, returning to their original place of work. Notably, a condition will be imposed, prohibiting their engagement in political activities.

Additionally, around 2,700 vacant positions for ‘Grama Seva’ officials are scheduled to undergo examination by the 2nd of December. Efforts are underway to appoint them before February 4th , 2024. Furthermore, a significant step has been taken to establish 8,400 casual employees in local government institutions as permanent staff through mandatory employment arrangements.

PMD