Students of Political Science Association and Students’ Parliament of Royal College met with the President

A group of 107 students from the Political Science Association and Students’ Parliament of Royal College Colombo had the distinct honour of meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (29).

In alignment with the President’s vision to foster educational experiences, this group of students had the unique opportunity to visit significant educational sites in Colombo including the Presidential Secretariat.

During their visit today, the students engaged in a friendly and insightful discussion with President Wickremesinghe. He took the opportunity to provide the young minds with a comprehensive briefing on the rich political history of Sri Lanka, placing particular emphasis on the remarkable political leadership that has emanated from Royal College, Colombo.

Highlighting the historical significance of Royal College, President Wickremesinghe shared anecdotes of distinguished alumni, Mr. Colvin R. De Silva and Mr. J.R Jayawardena, were classmates at the Royal College, Colombo. The President underscored the significance of Mr. Jayawardena’s historic achievement as the first Executive President of Sri Lanka, marking a distinct milestone in the nation’s history.

In a motivational address, President Wickremesinghe stressed the pivotal role these students would play as future political leaders of the nation. Encouraging them to steadfastly pursue their academia, he commended their dedication and extended compliments for their promising future endeavours.

The event was attended by a group of teachers from Royal College Colombo, along with distinguished personalities such as Presidential Director of Youth Affairs and Sustainable Development Randula Abeyweera and Assistant Director (Tri-Forces Security Coordination) Major D.G.N.P .Dangolla.

PMD