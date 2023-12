President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a significant meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the side-lines of the United Nations COP28 Climate Change Conference in Dubai, yesterday (02).

The discussion highlighted the shared challenges posed by the Climate Change crisis in both countries. President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation to the Brazilian President to join the Tropical Belt Initiative, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts through the Tropical Belt Initiative to address and mitigate these concerns impacting both Sri Lanka and Brazil.

President Wickremesinghe also invited President Lula da Silva to visit Sri Lanka.