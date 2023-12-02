President Wickremesinghe met with French President

In a meeting held on the side-lines of COP28 in Dubai, UAE December (02), President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in one-on-one discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The focal point of their conversation revolved around collaborating to facilitate Sri Lanka’s transition to a green economy. President Wickremesinghe specifically urged President Macron to enhance French involvement in the Indian Ocean region through Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe brought attention to the International Climate Change University, underscoring its significance in addressing global climate challenges. In a gesture of cooperation, he extended an invitation to France to actively participate and contribute to the initiatives undertaken by the university.